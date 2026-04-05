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Angels

Nolan Schanuel lifts Angels to walk-off win over Mariners in the 11th

Nolan Schanuel follows through on a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning of the Angels' 8-7 win.
Nolan Schanuel follows through on a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning of the Angels’ 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium on Sunday.
(Jessie Alcheh / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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Nolan Schanuel drove in automatic runner Adam Frazier with a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to lift the Angels to an 8-7 walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Mariners left-hander Gabe Speier (0-2) walked Zach Neto intentionally to open the bottom of the 11th, and both runners advanced on Oswald Peraza’s sacrifice bunt.

Schanuel, who grounded into a double play with runners on first and third to end the eighth, lofted a fly ball to left fielder Randy Arozarena, whose throw home was off line.

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Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) catches a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Angels

Jo Adell robs Mariners of three home runs in Angels’ victory

Jo Adell makes three home run-robbing catches, including a spectacular grab in the ninth inning, during the Angels’ 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Shaun Anderson (1-0) struck out Cal Raleigh with the bases loaded to end the top of the 11th. Anderson gave up a run in two innings.

Mike Trout, who doubled and scored in the third, exited in the eighth after being hit on the left hand by Casey Legumina’s 94-mph fastball. X-rays were negative, and Trout is listed as day-to-day.

The teams exchanged runs in the 10th, Seattle scoring on Randy Arozarena’s single and the Angels (5-5) on Logan O’Hoppe’s sacrifice fly.

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The Angels were one out away from victory in the top of the ninth when Raleigh blooped a two-out double and Julio Rodríguez poked Sam Bachman’s 91-mph slider to left for a single and a 6-6 tie. Mariners closer Andres Munoz threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

Cole Young hit a three-run homer to give the Mariners (4-6) a 5-4 lead in the fifth, but Jo Adell and Frazier drove in runs with singles in the home half.

Seattle’s Leo Rivas hit a two-run single in the second.

Jorge Soler hit RBI singles in the first and third before the Angels took a 4-2 lead in the fourth when Josh Lowe scored on Rivas’ fielding error at third and Schanuel hit a two-out RBI single.

Up next for Angels: José Soriano (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will oppose Atlanta’s Chris Sale (2-0, 0.75 ERA) at home Monday to kick off a three-game set.

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