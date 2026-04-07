Angels’ Jorge Soler gets into a benches-clearing fight with Atlanta’s Reynaldo López
-
-
- Share via
Benches cleared between the Angels and Braves at Angel Stadium in the fifth inning Tuesday night after Jorge Soler took exception with a high pitch thrown by Atlanta starter Reynaldo López and charged the mound, with each player throwing punches.
After the pitch, the two players stared at one another briefly before Lopez gestured at Soler, and the Angels batter charged the mound. López was holding a baseball as he threw a punch and made direct contact to the side of Soler’s face, with the ball partially hitting Soler’s helmet.
The benches quickly cleared and players separated Soler and López after a brief, but intense skirmish that pushed out toward the first-base side of the diamond.
Soler and López were ejected from the game. Major League Baseball likely will suspend both players.