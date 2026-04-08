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Angels

Reid Detmers runs into trouble early as Angels drop series to Braves

Angels pitcher Reid Detmers delivers during the first inning of the Angels' 8-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Angels pitcher Reid Detmers delivers during the first inning of the Angels’ 8-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
(William Liang / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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Matt Olson homered, Grant Holmes pitched into the seventh inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Angels 8-2 on Wednesday.

Atlanta broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning on Olson’s third homer of the season — a two-out, two-run shot to center field. Austin Riley followed with a double and scored on Zach Neto’s throwing error to make it 5-2.

Holmes (1-1) left with two on and two outs in the seventh and Mike Trout due up. Joel Payamps struck out Trout on a full-count fastball.

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Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled leading off the game against Reid Detmers (0-1) and scored on Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly. Austin Riley walked, stole second and scored on a two-out ground-rule double by Jonah Heim to make it 2-0 in the second.

Jorge Soler led off the Angels’ second with his third homer of the season — after receiving a seven-game suspension for his fight with Braves’ pitcher Reynaldo López on Tuesday night.

Holmes then loaded the bases on a walk to Yoán Moncada, a single to Jo Adell and a walk to Josh Lowe.

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Logan O’Hoppe walked to force in a run, but Holmes came back to strike out Oswald Peraza, retire Neto on a shallow fly and Trout on a force out to keep the game tied. Holmes allowed two runs and five hits in 6⅔ innings.

Mauricio Dubón had a two-run double in the fifth and Drake Baldwin singled in a run in the sixth for the Braves (8-5).

Adell went three for four for the Angels (6-7).

Detmers gave up six runs — five earned — in 4⅓ innings.

Up next for Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-0, 4.66) starts Friday in Cincinnati against the Reds RHP Chase Burns (1-0, 0.82).

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