Angels hit five home runs and defeat Yankees

Jorge Soler hits a home run during the first inning against the Yankees on Tuesday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Mike Trout homered for the third time in two games, combining with Jo Adell and Jorge Soler for three consecutive long balls in a five-pitch span against Ryan Weathers in the first inning, and the Angels beat the New York Yankees 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Trout hit a 2-and-1 fastball to the loading dock adjacent to Monument Park in center field and Adell hit another fastball on the next pitch into the visiting bullpen in left-center field. Three pitches later, Soler drove a 2-and-0 fastball into the left-field seats

Trout homered for the third straight at-bat after connecting in the sixth and eighth innings in Monday’s 11-10 loss.

Advertisement

The Angels hit three straight homers for the first time since June 24, 2023, at Colorado, and sent the Yankees to their sixth loss in seven games.

Reid Detmers gave up one run and four hits in seven-plus innings, walked none and struck out nine — all on breaking balls.

Former Yankee Oswald Peraza homered in the fourth and had three hits. Yoan Moncada had a two-run single in the sixth and opened the eighth with a homer off newly recalled Yerry De los Santos.

Advertisement

Weathers gave up five runs, five hits and a career-high four homers in five-plus innings while striking out 10. Before Tuesday, New York starters had surrendered three homers in their first 16 games.

New York’s first four hitters were right-handed for the first time since Sept. 27, 2023.

Randal Grichuk doubled in the eighth off Detmers after going hitless in his first 15 at-bats as a Yankee and scored on pinch-hitter Ben Rice’s sacrifice fly.