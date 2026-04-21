Angels can’t hang on to lead against Blue Jays, lose fourth in a row

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. evades the tag by Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe to score in the eighth inning.

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Lenyn Sosa had a pinch-hit, two-run double during a three-run eighth inning, reliever Louis Varland bailed out struggling closer Jeff Hoffman by inducing a game-ending double-play grounder, and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 4-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday night.

Hoffman struck out Zach Neto to open the ninth, but Mike Trout singled and Jo Adell and Jorge Soler were hit by pitches to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Yoán Moncada’s RBI single made it 4-2.

Toronto manager John Schneider pulled Hoffman in favor of Varland, who needed only one pitch to get Nolan Schanuel to ground into a 4-6-3 double play, which was upheld after a lengthy review. Shortstop Andres Gimenez’s relay throw beat Schanuel, who slid head-first.

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Ernie Clement doubled off Drew Pomeranz (0-2) with one out in the eighth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was intentionally walked, and Sosa drove his double off the right-center-field wall for a 3-1 lead. Eloy Jiménez followed with an RBI single, and Toronto’s Tyler Rogers retired the side in order in the bottom half.

Blue Jays starter Patrick Corbin gave up one run and two hits in five innings. Reliever Spencer Miles threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and left-hander Mason Fluharty (1-0) got two out in the seventh.

Jiménez drove in two runs for the Blue Jays, who have won three straight.

Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz was sharp, giving up one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings, but the Angels lost their fourth in a row.

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Mike Trout played his 1,366th game in center field for the Angels, tying Jim Fregosi (1,366 games at shortstop) for the most in franchise history at one position.