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Angels

Angels’ seventh-inning rally comes up short in loss to Royals

Angels star Mike Trout walks to the dugout after striking out against the Kansas City Royals.
Angels star Mike Trout walks to the dugout after striking out during the fourth inning of a 6-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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Isaac Collins had two hits and two RBIs and the Kansas City Royals used a five-run outburst in the fourth inning to beat the Angels 6-3 on Friday night.

Noah Cameron (2-1) worked 6⅓ innings, striking out six and yielding eight hits and three runs for his first quality start of the season. Royals starters have combined for 14 quality starts, tied for second in MLB with Seattle.

Starling Marte knocked in the first run of the game on a fielder’s choice in the fourth. Collins drove in another, and beat the throw home to score on Elias Díaz’s two-run double. Michael Massey drove in Díaz to cap the inning.

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The Angels tried to rally in the seventh. After Zach Neto‘s RBI single chased Cameron, Mike Trout drew a bases-loaded walk and Jo Adell drove in another run on a fielder’s choice.

The Angels (12-15) didn’t get another hit as Nick Mears, Daniel Lynch IV, Matt Strahm, and Lucas Erseg combined for 2⅔ hitless innings of relief to preserve the lead. Erseg struck out two in the ninth for his sixth save.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-3) gave up five hits, five runs and struck out five in five innings.

The Royals (9-17) earned their first win against a left-handed starter in seven tries this season. Their 0-6 record against southpaws heading into the game was tied for the worst mark in the majors.

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