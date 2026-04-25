Angels pitchers struggle against Nick Loftin and Royals in blowout loss

Angels shortstop Zach Neto, left, tags out Kansas City’s Kyle Isbel during the seventh inning of the Angels’ 12-1 loss Saturday night.

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Cole Ragans struck out 11 in six sharp innings and Nick Loftin had a career-high four RBIs as the Kansas City Royals routed the Angels 12-1 on Saturday night.

Ragans (1-4) allowed one run and five hits. It was the 15th quality start this season for the Royals, who entered the day tied for second in the majors in that category.

The left-hander had runners on second and third with one out in the second but got consecutive strikeouts to end the inning. The lone blemish for Ragans was a solo home run by Jo Adell in the fourth.

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Angels Angels’ seventh-inning rally comes up short in loss to Royals Isaac Collins finishes with two hits and two RBIs as the Kansas City Royals capitalize on a five-run outburst in the fourth inning to defeat the Angels.

Loftin had an RBI single, a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk. Salvador Perez went three for five with a solo homer and an RBI double.

Vinnie Pasquantino drew three walks, including one with the bases loaded. Royals batters were handed 10 free passes in all.

Michael Massey hit an RBI single to spark a three-run seventh. Carter Jensen hit a two-run single off infielder Adam Frazier in a four-run eighth.

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Vaughn Grissom went three for four with a double for the Angels (12-16). Mike Trout had a hit in the eighth to extend his on-base streak against the Royals to 28 games.

Walbert Ureña (0-3) allowed four runs in 3⅔ innings with three strikeouts and a career-high five walks.

Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe exited in the eighth with left wrist irritation.

Kansas City (10-17) has won a series for the first time since the first one of the season.

Up next: Angels LHP Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.15) in the series finale, the first Sunday night game at Kauffman Stadium since 2016.