Angels blow three-run lead in ninth and are swept by the Royals

Angels reliever Drew Pomeranz reacts after giving up the tying home run to Kansas City’s Jac Caglianone in the ninth inning.

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With runners on second and third, Lane Thomas delivered a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Angels 11-9 and sweep the series.

It was Thomas’ first home run of the season and the first walk-off RBI of his career.

Joey Lucchesi (0-1) took the loss, facing four batters in the final inning. Lucas Erceg (2-1) earned the win.

The Angels held a 7-4 lead when the game was delayed in the bottom of the seventh for severe weather. The Royals had two on and no outs with Bobby Witt Jr. at bat. It resumed after one hour and 29 minutes, and the Royals tacked on one run with a sacrifice fly to center by Vinnie Pasquantino. The Angels increased their lead to 8-5 in the top of the ninth, when disaster struck.

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Salvador Perez pushed a run across in the top of the ninth, and Jac Caglianone, who entered the game as a reserve in the eighth inning, tied the score with a two-out, two-run homer that landed just inside the right-field foul pole.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto led off the game with a single and scored on a two-run homer by Mike Trout. The home run moved Trout past Garret Anderson into first place in franchise history with his 797th career extra-base hit.

Neto struck again in the second with an RBI double, and Adam Frazier added another in the four-run inning.

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The Royals got on the board in the fifth with an RBI single from Isaac Collins and Witt’s two-run homer in the sixth. Angels starter Reid Detmers was replaced after walking the next batter. He gave up five hits and three runs in five-plus innings.

Royals starter Seth Lugo gave up 14 hits and seven runs in 6 1/3 innings.