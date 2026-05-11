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Angels

Despite out-hitting Guardians, Angels stumble to 16th loss in 21 games

Angels pitcher Brent Suter delivers during a 7-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.
(Nick Cammett / Getty Images)
Associated Press
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CLEVELAND — Joey Cantillo pitched six scoreless innings, rookie Travis Bazzana capped a five-run third inning with a two-run double and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Angels 7-2 on Monday night.

Cantillo (3-1) allowed five hits, walked one and struck out four.

Brayan Rocchio put the Guardians ahead 2-0 when he greeted reliever Jose Fermin with a single in the second inning after opener Brent Suter was lifted.

The Guardians had a five-run outburst in the third inning, taking advantage of four walks, to extend their lead to 7-0. David Fry drew a bases-loaded walk and Daniel Schneemann hit a two-run single before Bazzana capped the rally by lining his two-run double to center field. Bazzana was the first pick in the 2024 amateur draft.

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TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 10: Oswald Peraza #2 of the Los Angeles Angels.

Angels

Jo Adell homers twice, José Soriano shines in Angels’ win over Blue Jays

Jo Adell hits a pair of solo homers and José Soriano strikes out seven over 7⅔ innings as the Angels defeat Toronto 6-1 to halt a three-game winless streak.

The AL Central-leading Guardians (22-21) improved to 28-4 against the Angels (16-26) in Cleveland since the start of the 2014 season. The Angels lost for the 16th time in 21 games.

Kyle Manzardo and Fry each had two hits for the Guardians, who drew a season-high 10 walks, including three by Rhys Hoskins. The Angels got a pair of hits from Nolan Schanuel and Jo Adell, who also drove in a run with an eighth-inning single.

Suter (1-2) was charged with two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Alek Manoah finished with five scoreless innings despite walking five batters.

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Guardians manager Stephen Vogt missed his second straight game because of a viral infection but is expected to be back in the dugout Tuesday night. Bench coach Tony Arnerich again served as acting manager.

Up next: Angels rookie RHP Walbert Ureña (1-3, 3.22 ERA) faces RHP Slade Cecconi (2-4, 6.15) on Tuesday in the second of the three-game series.
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