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Angels

Guardians complete sweep of the Angels, who lose for fifth time in six games

The Angels' Reid Detmers pitches in the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.
(Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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CLEVELAND — Angel Martinez’s leadoff homer got Cleveland started and rookie Parker Messick had another strong outing as the Guardians beat the Angels 4-2 on Wednesday to finish a three-game series sweep.

Martinez homered off Reid Detmers (1-4) and the Guardians improved to 30-4 against the Angels at Progressive Field since 2015. Cleveland’s home record over the Angels in that 11-year span is the best by any major league team.

Messick (5-1) gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander settled in after walking two in the first two innings. Erik Sabrowski struck out the side in the eighth, and Cade Smith did the same in the ninth for his 13th save.

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Zach Neto hit a two-run homer for the Angels, who have dropped 11 of 12 on the road.

The Guardians' Petey Halpin scores behind Angels catcher Sebastián Rivero in the seventh inning Tuesday in Cleveland.

Angels

Angels extend their futility on the road against Guardians

Vaughn Grissom homered for the Angels, but the team fell 3-2 to the Guardians. The Angels are now 8-17 on the road this season.

Batting first with Steven Kwan getting a day off for rest, Martinez, who hit one homer in Tuesday’s win and just missed hitting a second, connected on Detmers’ fourth pitch. It was the first career leadoff homer for Martinez, who gives manager Stephen Vogt an option up top with Kwan struggling.

The Guardians added another run in the first on David Fry’s infield groundout, and Cleveland made it 3-0 in the third on rookie Chase DeLauter’s sacrifice fly.

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Neto has been scuffling and was dropped from first to sixth in the order by Angels manager Kurt Suzuki. The move paid off in the fifth, when Neto followed a single by Oswald Peraza with his seventh homer to pull the Angels within 3-2.

The Guardians tacked on a run in the sixth on Daniel Schneemann’s RBI single.

Up next

Following an off day, the Angels open a three-game home series against the Dodgers with RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-2, 3.97) starting.
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