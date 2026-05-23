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Angels

Mike Trout hits a two-run home run to help Angels beat Rangers

The Angels' Mike Trout smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during a win over the Rangers.
The Angels’ Mike Trout runs back to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a 5-2 win against the Texas Rangers.
(Caroline Brehman / Ap Photo/caroline Brehman)
Associated Press
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Mike Trout hit a two-run homer, Nolan Schanuel added an RBI double and the Angels clinched a series win with a 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

Zach Neto walked to open the bottom of the first inning before Trout launched his 13th home run over the center-field wall for a 2-0 lead. Neto scored again in the fifth on Schanuel’s double to make it 3-1.

Schanuel exited after his hit with left calf tightness. Vaughn Grissom took over at first base.

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Oswald Peraza added insurance in the eighth with a two-run single.

Walbert Ureña (2-4) threw five innings, yielding one run and five hits while striking out six. Kirby Yates earned his first save of the season by pitching a hitless ninth.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-5) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings while striking out six for the Rangers.

Ezequiel Duran hit a sacrifice fly in the second for Texas’ first run, and Kyle Higashioka added his third homer in the seventh on a 395-foot shot to center.

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The Angels had more hits (eight) than strikeouts (six) for the second consecutive game and have won two in a row for the first time since May 5-6.
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