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Angels

Grayson Rodriguez pitches five strong innings as Angels win for fifth time in six games

The Angels' Donovan Walton, right, celebrates scoring with Jorge Soler.
The Angels’ Donovan Walton, right, celebrates scoring with Jorge Soler during a three-run fifth inning Thursday.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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DETROIT — Grayson Rodriguez pitched five strong innings as the Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Thursday for their fifth victory in six games.

The Angels won back-to-back series for the first time this season, sweeping Texas at home before winning two of three in Detroit.

Detroit has gone 4-18 since May 4, losing seven straight series.

Rodriguez (2-1) allowed one run on two hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

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Detroit Tigers pitcher Brenan Hanifee throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Angels

Angels are shut down by Tigers’ pitching

Five Detroit pitchers combined for a two-hitter as the Tigers ended a seven-game home skid with a win over the Angels.

Jack Flaherty (0-7) gave up three runs on six hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings while striking out nine.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Wenceel Pérez’s solo homer in the second, but the Angels came back with three runs in the fifth.

Jo Adell led off with a double and took third on a one-out wild pitch. Sebastian Rivero tied the game with an RBI single, and Donovan Walton also singled. Zach Neto’s double made it 2-1 Angels, and after Detroit intentionally walked Mike Trout to load the bases, Vaughn Grissom hit a sacrifice fly to center.

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Grissom, who drove in eight runs in the series, added an RBI double in the eighth and scored on Jorge Soler’s single to give the Angels a 5-1 lead.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two out in the eighth, but Sam Bachman struck out Riley Greene.

Trout gave the Angels a six-run lead with a two-run double in the ninth.

Up next

The Angels fly south for a three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. RHP Walbert Ureña (2-4, 2.58) is scheduled to start Friday’s opener against Rays ace RHP Nick Martinez (4-1, 1.51).

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