Grayson Rodriguez pitches five strong innings as Angels win for fifth time in six games

The Angels’ Donovan Walton, right, celebrates scoring with Jorge Soler during a three-run fifth inning Thursday.

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Grayson Rodriguez pitched five strong innings as the Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Thursday for their fifth victory in six games.

The Angels won back-to-back series for the first time this season, sweeping Texas at home before winning two of three in Detroit.

Detroit has gone 4-18 since May 4, losing seven straight series.

Rodriguez (2-1) allowed one run on two hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

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Angels Angels are shut down by Tigers’ pitching Five Detroit pitchers combined for a two-hitter as the Tigers ended a seven-game home skid with a win over the Angels.

Jack Flaherty (0-7) gave up three runs on six hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings while striking out nine.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Wenceel Pérez’s solo homer in the second, but the Angels came back with three runs in the fifth.

Jo Adell led off with a double and took third on a one-out wild pitch. Sebastian Rivero tied the game with an RBI single, and Donovan Walton also singled. Zach Neto’s double made it 2-1 Angels, and after Detroit intentionally walked Mike Trout to load the bases, Vaughn Grissom hit a sacrifice fly to center.

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Grissom, who drove in eight runs in the series, added an RBI double in the eighth and scored on Jorge Soler’s single to give the Angels a 5-1 lead.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two out in the eighth, but Sam Bachman struck out Riley Greene.

Trout gave the Angels a six-run lead with a two-run double in the ninth.

Up next

The Angels fly south for a three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. RHP Walbert Ureña (2-4, 2.58) is scheduled to start Friday’s opener against Rays ace RHP Nick Martinez (4-1, 1.51).