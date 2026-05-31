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Angels struggle against Shane McClanahan in series loss to Rays

Angels pitcher Drew Pomeranz, right, speaks with catcher Logan O'Hoppe during the eighth inning.
Angels pitcher Drew Pomeranz, right, speaks with catcher Logan O’Hoppe during the eighth inning of a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay Rays.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan pitched one-run ball for five innings, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Angels 5-2 on Sunday.

McClanahan (6-2) allowed four hits, struck out three and didn’t issue a walk. Bryan Baker pitched a scoreless ninth for his career-high 16th save this season in 19 chances.

Aranda hit a solo homer in the first inning before Jose Siri singled with two out in the second, advanced to third when Logan O’Hoppe doubled and scored on a wild pitch by McClanahan to make it 1-1.

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Aranda and Richie Palacios drew consecutive walks leading off the third inning and Junior Camerino followed with a single to load the bases. Victor Mesa Jr. hit an RBI single and Cedric Mullins walked to drive in a run, giving the Rays a 3-1 lead.

O’Hoppe hit a solo homer in the seventh that pulled the Angels (23-37) within a run.

Pinch-hitter Ben Williamson singled to drive in a run in the bottom of the inning and stole second base. Taylor Walls walked to load the bases and Yandy Díaz drew an eight-pitch walk that scored Chandler Simpson and made it 5-2.

Camerino and Walls had two hits apiece for the Rays (36-20).

Jack Kochanowicz (2-4) allowed three runs and five hits and walked four in 2⅓ innings.

Up next for the Angels: RHP José Soriano (6-4, 2.65 ERA) is scheduled to pitch at home Monday against Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (1-6, 8.08) in the opener of a three-game series.

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