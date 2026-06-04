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In Section 533 of Angel Stadium, high above the foul pole in right field, where fans enjoying pretzels and helmet nachos wore Angels caps and Mike Trout shirts, a kindly usher approached. As a row of kids delighted in mixing cotton candy and frozen lemonade into an only-at-the-ballpark dessert, the usher alerted the parents that a mass of boisterous and predominantly shirtless men soon would be assembling in a nearby section.

Sure enough, as Wednesday’s game reached the fifth inning, a few dozen young men ran to the very back of Section 535, removed their shirts, twirled them over their heads, and chanted “Sell the team!”

As the chants continued, fans flocked from all corners of the stadium like moths to a flame, and the group grew from a few dozen to a few hundred. The “Sell the team” chants dominated, but there were others: “M-V-P” for Trout, “U-S-A,” “We want beer,” two we cannot print about Angels owner Arte Moreno and, for the young men that dared approach with a shirt on, “Take it off!”

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Five friends lined up next to one another, their chests painted red, each with a different character in white: S, E, L, L and an exclamation point. I asked the guy wearing the exclamation point on his chest whether he thought the protests would have any impact upon Moreno.

Fans wave their shirts and shout “sell the team” during a game at Angel Stadium. (Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times)

“I would hope it would have an impact,” said Carson Taff, 16, of Laguna Hills, “but it’s really fun to see people out here.”

Indeed, in a stadium that could generously be described as half-empty, the Angels had themselves a new attraction, an organic display of audience participation.

The now-nightly ritual died down an inning after it started. Other kindly ushers, who had directed people to an adjacent section after Section 535 filled up, politely asked everyone to please put their shirts back on before returning to the general stadium population.

The Angels thumped the Colorado Rockies 11-4, but one good night cannot change the trajectory of a miserable season. The Angels still lost the series to the Rockies, the team with which they share the worst record in the major leagues.

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Next up: the Dodgers.

It is unlikely that fans alone could push Moreno to sell. In 2024, Athletics owner John Fisher heard “Sell the team!” chants — and much worse — from the entirety of the Oakland Coliseum, and from a fan base pleading with him not to move its beloved team to Las Vegas. On Monday, Fisher and the A’s open a six-game homestand at a triple-A ballpark in Las Vegas, an appetizer before their scheduled move into a new stadium there in 2028.

If ever a team could stay the course, this might be the time. In the American League, five teams have winning records. If the playoffs opened today, an AL team with a losing record would be included.

The Angels should resist the delusion. They are seven games out of a playoff spot, but they would have to pass nine teams in the standings to get there. They remain on pace to lose 100 games for the first time in franchise history.

On Tuesday, while the spotlight unfortunately found outfielder Jo Adell when a home run bounced off his head, the Angels attracted little attention for the fundamental mistakes of neglecting to cover third base on one play and second base on another.

Angels fans wave signs and urge owner Arte Moreno to sell the team to an ownership group willing to invest more in winning during a pregame protest last month at Angel Stadium. (Joaquin Ruiz / For The Times)

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To the extent Moreno makes any big decisions in the near future, they are less likely to focus on a potential team sale than on whether he believes his manager and general manager — each of whom is working under a contract that expires at the end of this season — can put the Angels in the best position for future seasons.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers’ lineup included four players over 30 and three under 26. The Angels’ lineup that night included four players over 30 and one under 26.

The Angels need to get on with the future. Their front office scoffs at prospect rankings, where the Angels rate poorly.

So bring ‘em up: When infielder Yoan Moncada is ready to come off the injured list, reinstate him and then trade him for anything you can get. Teams like the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies would like to add a right-handed bat; swallow some of outfielder Jorge Soler’s contract and trade him for anything you can get.

Voices For Subscribers Plaschke: Memo to Arte Moreno: Sell your fallen Angels Bill Plaschke writes that in the 23 years since Arte Moreno bought the World Series championship team, the Angels have become a punch line.

It’s not about what would be an underwhelming return in either case; it’s about clearing roster spaces for infielders Denzer Guzman and Christian Moore.

And then purge some veteran arms and bring up whatever young ones can help in the Angels bullpen, which has a 5.07 earned-run average. Again, this isn’t about a good return in trade — there isn’t going to be one — but about experience and evaluation for the minor league talent the Angels like to talk up.

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You want a good return? Get ahead of the trade deadline and dangle Jose Soriano to contenders that might pay for a live arm now, rather than wait two months to see if they can land Tarik Skubal. Soriano is a win-now addition, but his two Tommy John surgeries make him a risk on a long-term commitment.

In 2023, Moreno granted an interview to Sports Illustrated, in which he explained his decision to put the Angels up for sale, then take them off the market.

“If I’m going to stay,” Moreno said he told his wife, “I have to make a decision that we have to do better. We’re just not doing well enough.”

In 2024 and 2025, the Angels finished in last place, extending baseball’s longest playoff drought to 11 seasons. In 2026, they’re in last place again, desperately needing to get off the treadmill of trying to patch holes with low-cost veterans and crossing their fingers for an 83-win team that might sneak into the playoffs despite a chronic lack of depth.

Angels pitcher José Soriano delivers the ball against the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Angel Stadium. (William Liang / Ap Photo/william Liang)

They are not deep enough, and they are not good enough.

Behind Section 504 at Angel Stadium, you can find a team store with an outlet mall price: 50% off everything. It is a wonderful concept, a place where families can find affordable souvenirs without limiting the kids to a clearance rack.

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Alas, when you mention affordability and the Angels these days, what first comes to mind among Angels fans are these spring words from Moreno to the Orange County Register: “The number one thing fans want is affordability … Believe it or not, winning is not in their top five.”

In Section 535, no one was chanting about affordability.