Angels rout Rays in a shutout to earn their fourth consecutive win

Jose Siri, right, gestures as he scores after hitting a two-run home run for the Angels in the seventh inning of an 8-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium on Saturday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

José Soriano pitched five innings, Denzer Guzman drove in three runs and the Angels extended their winning streak to four games with an 8-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

Jose Siri hit a two-run home run and Donovan Walton had two RBI hits to put the Angels in line for just their second series sweep of the season Sunday.

Soriano (8-4) gave up three hits with two walks and five strikeouts after taking a line drive off his chest and right shoulder area in the first inning. It was Soriano’s first scoreless outing in his past nine starts after he had five over his first six outings of the season.

Advertisement

Angels Angels survive bases-loaded scare in ninth to defeat Rays Ryan Zeferjahn strikes out Cedric Mullins with the bases loaded in the ninth as the Angels defeat the Rays 4-3 for their fourth win in five games.

Griffin Jax (1-5) gave up an unearned run over five innings for the Rays and absorbed a hard-luck loss after giving up five hits with five strikeouts. Jax remained winless in nine starts since moving into the rotation.

Cedric Mullins had two of the five hits for Tampa Bay, which did not collect its first hit off Soriano until Mullins singled leading off the fourth.

The Rays entered the series after a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox but have lost consecutive games to the Angels, who were tied for the worst record in the American League at the start of play Saturday.

Advertisement

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Jo Adell scored after Rays shortstop Taylor Walls misplayed a ground ball by Nolan Schanuel.

The Angels added to their advantage in the sixth inning when Guzman delivered a two-out two-run single and Walton followed with his run-scoring double.

Siri crushed a two-run home run to center in a four-run seventh before Guzman and Walton added RBI singles.