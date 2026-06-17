Corbin Carroll’s grand slam is too much for the Angels in loss to Diamondbacks

Arizona second baseman Ildemaro Vargas tries to complete a double play as Mike Trout slides into second in the first inning.

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Corbin Carroll hit a grand slam, Eduardo Rodriguez earned his 100th career win on the mound and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Angels 8-1 on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks won two of three games in the series.

Carroll’s fifth career grand slam landed just over the right field wall, giving Arizona a 5-1 lead in the second inning. It was the two-time All-Star’s 13th homer of the season.

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Rodriguez (6-2) scattered six hits and three walks, giving up just one run over his seven innings. The veteran left-hander struck out five, lowered his ERA to 2.45 for the season and became just the ninth Venezuelan-born pitcher to reach 100 wins in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte added a two-run double while rookie Tommy Troy had two hits — including a triple — and two RBIs. Gabriel Moreno contributed a three-hit day and reached base four times.

Angels left-hander Sam Aldegheri (2-2) lasted just three innings and gave up six runs. Shortstop Zach Neto led off the game with a solo homer. It was Neto’s 15th long ball of the season and second in two days.