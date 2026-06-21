Zach Neto’s home run helps power Angels to comeback victory over A’s

Zach Neto celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the Angels’ 9-7 win over the Athletics on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Zach Neto hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning that gave them their first lead, Denzer Guzman tied the score with a three-run home run in the eighth, and the Angels beat the Athletics 9-7 on Sunday.

Donovan Walton also homered and had three RBIs, while Nolan Schanuel and Jose Siri each added two hits to help the Angels split the series after losing the first two games, including blowing an 11-4 lead Friday night.

Nick Kurtz hit his 19th home run, and Zac Gelof had a single and a double to extend his hit streak to 24 games for the A’s. Kurtz has 55 career homers, tied with Bob Johnson (1933-34) for the most in franchise history through the first two seasons of a career.

Advertisement

Five players drove in runs for the A’s. Joey Meneses had an RBI single in his Athletics debut after being called up from the minors before the game.

Chase Silseth (2-1) had two strikeouts and worked a scoreless eight for the win. Sam Bachman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season.

Guzman’s third home run in as many days, a three-run drive off Hogan Harris (3-1), tied the score at 7-7.

Advertisement

After Siri singled with one out in the ninth, Neto belted an 0-and-1 fastball that landed just beyond the fence in left field.

Angels starter Reid Detmers gave up five runs and walked four in six innings.

Gelof singled leading off the game, doubled in the fourth, then reached on an error in the seventh before Kurtz’s home run. His hitting streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history since 1961.

A’s starter Jack Perkins had eight strikeouts in five innings and gave up four runs.

Up next for the Angels: LHP Sam Aldegheri (2-2, 4.50 ERA) faces the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

