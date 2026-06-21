Zach Neto’s home run helps power Angels to comeback victory over A’s
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SACRAMENTO — Zach Neto hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning that gave them their first lead, Denzer Guzman tied the score with a three-run home run in the eighth, and the Angels beat the Athletics 9-7 on Sunday.
Donovan Walton also homered and had three RBIs, while Nolan Schanuel and Jose Siri each added two hits to help the Angels split the series after losing the first two games, including blowing an 11-4 lead Friday night.
Nick Kurtz hit his 19th home run, and Zac Gelof had a single and a double to extend his hit streak to 24 games for the A’s. Kurtz has 55 career homers, tied with Bob Johnson (1933-34) for the most in franchise history through the first two seasons of a career.
Five players drove in runs for the A’s. Joey Meneses had an RBI single in his Athletics debut after being called up from the minors before the game.
Walbert Ureña and three relievers combine on a five-hitter to help lead the Angels to a 7-0 win over the Athletics.
Chase Silseth (2-1) had two strikeouts and worked a scoreless eight for the win. Sam Bachman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season.
Guzman’s third home run in as many days, a three-run drive off Hogan Harris (3-1), tied the score at 7-7.
After Siri singled with one out in the ninth, Neto belted an 0-and-1 fastball that landed just beyond the fence in left field.
Angels starter Reid Detmers gave up five runs and walked four in six innings.
Gelof singled leading off the game, doubled in the fourth, then reached on an error in the seventh before Kurtz’s home run. His hitting streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history since 1961.
A’s starter Jack Perkins had eight strikeouts in five innings and gave up four runs.
Up next for the Angels: LHP Sam Aldegheri (2-2, 4.50 ERA) faces the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.