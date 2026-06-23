Ryan Johnson’s dominant start helps Angels defeat the Orioles

Ryan Johnson delivers in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

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Rookie right-hander Ryan Johnson gave up one hit over six scoreless innings, Nolan Schanuel hit an early two-run home run and the Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Tuesday night.

In his third career start, Johnson (1-2) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Jeremiah Jackson hit a line drive single to center with one out. Johnson allowed one walk with career highs of eight strikeouts and six innings, while throwing 90 pitches.

A second-round draft pick by the Angels in 2024, Johnson earned his second career win against a Baltimore offense which combined to score 18 runs over its previous two games.

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Right-hander Shane Baz (4-8) gave up five runs on eight hits over five innings with one walk and five strikeouts for the Orioles, who had their three-game winning streak halted.

Baltimore was without second baseman Jackson Holliday (groin) for a third consecutive game and was also missing utility man Blaze Alexander (knee). The Orioles fell to 4-4 on a nine-game, three-city trip that ends against the Angels on Wednesday afternoon.

Schanuel gave the Angels (33-48) a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a home run off Baz to right-center field.

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The Angels padded the advantage in the fifth inning when Jose Siri led off with a single, Zach Neto doubled and Vaughn Grissom followed with a two-run single to left. Jorge Soler added a one-out sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.

With Johnson out of the game, the Orioles (38-43) broke through in the seventh inning when Gunnar Henderson singled and Pete Alonso walked against Samy Natera Jr. Baltimore scored its lone run on a two-out single to center by Leody Taveras against Chase Silseth.