Walbert Ureña’s perfect start collapses in Angels’ loss to Athletics

Angels starter Walbert Ureña carried a perfect game into the fifth before his command unraveled in the Athletics’ seven-run inning.

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Shea Langeliers capped a seven-run rally in the fifth inning with the Athletics’ sixth straight single, backing J.T. Ginn in a 9-3 victory over the Angels on Friday night after the Angels fired general manager Perry Minasian.

Ginn (6-4) gave up three runs and eight hits, striking out five and walking one, to provide a much-needed boost to a pitching staff that had major league highs in June with a 6.14 ERA and 44 home runs given up.

Angels Angels fire general manager Perry Minasian, appoint John Mozeliak as interim GM The Angels, who are tied for last in the American League and have held the worst record in baseball for much of the season, fire GM Perry Minasian.

The last-place Angels appointed former St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak to be their interim GM and baseball operations consultant.

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Angels starter Walbert Ureña (5-6) was perfect through four innings, opening the game with 15 straight strikes and needing only 36 pitches — 31 strikes — to retire his first 12 batters.

But the 22-year-old right-hander, who had a 1.93 ERA in his previous 10 starts, walked two of his first three batters in the fifth, throwing nearly as many pitches in the inning (36) as he did in the first four.

Max Muncy broke up Ureña’s no-hit bid with an infield single that load the bases, and the A’s followed with Jeff McNeil’s two-run single, Alika Williams’ RBI single, Henry Bolte’s two-run single and RBI singles by Nick Kurtz and Langeliers that built a 7-1 lead.

Donovan Walton’s RBI single had put the Angels ahead in the fourth. Jo Adell hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

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Up next: Athletics RHP Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.26 ERA) and Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-5, 3.93 ERA) start Saturday night.