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Angels

Josh Lowe’s first career grand slam lifts Angels to win over Athletics

Josh Lowe rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam for the Angels in the second inning of a 4-1 win over the Athletics.
Josh Lowe rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam for the Angels in the second inning of a 4-1 win over the Athletics at Angel Stadium on Sunday.
(Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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Josh Lowe‘s first career grand slam was all the offense the Angels needed Sunday in a 4-1 victory over the Athletics at Anaheim Stadium.

Lowe was 10 for 33 with 27 RBIs with the bases loaded during his six-year career, but had managed only two extra-base hits in those situations prior to going deep off starter Aaron Civale in the second inning.

The center fielder fouled off a pair of 1-2 pitches before sending a high cutter 403 feet to the right-field corner for his first homer since May 20.

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MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 24: John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations of the St. Louis Cardinals answers questions from the media before the spring training game against the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park on March 24, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

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Angels starter Sam Aldegheri (3-3) allowed one run and five hits in five innings, striking out four. José Fermin threw two scoreless innings and Samy Natera Jr. got four outs for his first major league save.

Joey Meneses drove in Jeff McNeil with a sacrifice fly in the fifth for the A’s, who finished with six hits. They went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base overall.

The A’s threatened to cut into the lead after two straight walks to open the eighth, but Ryan Zeferjahn struck out the next two batters before giving way to Natera, who retired Nick Kurtz on a fly ball.

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Civale (5-5) permitted seven hits in five innings, striking out two. José Suarez tossed two scoreless innings in relief.

Up next: Angels RHP Ryan Johnson (1-2, 8.84 ERA) starts Monday night in Seattle against RHP George Kirby (6-7, 3.94) to begin a three-game set.

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