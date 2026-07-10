Vaughn Grissom’s home run helps Angels edge Twins

Angels third baseman Vaughn Grissom throws to first base during a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

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Vaughn Grissom went two for three with a home run and two RBIs, and the Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Friday night to break a five-game skid at Target Field.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-2) gave up three runs and six hits in 5⅓ innings while Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save this season.

Wade Meckler and Tyler Heineman also had two hits apiece for the Angels, whose previous last win at Minnesota was in September 2024.

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Brooks Lee and Josh Bell each went two for four with a double for the Twins (46-49).

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The Angels (38-57), who have lost eight of their last 10 games, have the worst record in the major leagues.

Grissom hit the first pitch of the fourth inning over the wall in left field. Jorge Soler followed with a double and later scored on a balk by Twins starter Zebby Matthews (4-6) that gave the Angels a 2-1 lead.

Matthews surrendered four runs and nine hits in six innings.

Meckler scored when Nolan Schanuel hit the last of four consecutive singles to lead off the fifth inning before Grissom followed with a sacrifice fly that made it 4-1.

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Trevor Larnach doubled to lead off the first inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kody Clemens. Lee hit a run-scoring double and pinch-hitter Austin Martin had an RBI groundout in the sixth that made it a one-run game.

Larnach walked with one out and moved to third when Ryan Jeffers doubled in the seventh, but Samy Natera Jr. retired Clemens and Bell to end the threat and preserve Minnesota’s 4-3 lead.

Minnesota is 10-4 with a plus-41 run differential in its last 14 against the Angels, dating to September 2023.