Angels give up two late runs in loss to Twins

Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler hits a two-run double against the Twins during the third inning Saturday in Minneapolis.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Royce Lewis hit a two-run homer and sparked the go-ahead rally with a seventh-inning double Saturday and the Minnesota Twins beat the Angels 5-3.

Joe Ryan gave up two runs and six hits over six innings in his final start before heading to Philadelphia for the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Newly acquired reliever Tommy Nance (2-2) allowed Nolan Schanuel’s seventh-inning single that tied the score 3-3.

Advertisement

Lewis and Victor Caratini led off the bottom half with back-to-back doubles off Mitch Farris (0-1) and Alan Roden had an RBI single.

Woo-Suk Go, another recent addition to the Twins’ struggling bullpen, pitched a one-hit eighth, and Yoendrys Gómez stranded the tying run on first for his 10th save. Plate umpire Chris Segal called a game-ending third strike on Vaughn Grissom, who overturned the decision in an ABS appeal. Grissom then swung past a sweeper.

Zach Neto singled twice, stole a base and scored two runs for the Angels, who went two for 14 with runners in scoring position. Jorge Soler hit a two-run double in the third inning, while Mike Trout, Wade Meckler and Schanuel each had two hits.

Advertisement

Angels starter Ryan Johnson gave up three runs, three hits and three walks in five innings.

Lewis hit a two-run homer into the second deck in left center to start the scoring in the second inning. Luke Keaschall’s sacrifice fly drove in Caratini later in the inning.

Up next: Minnesota RHP Taj Bradley (8-3, 3.67 ERA) will face Angels RHP José Soriano (8-5, 3.40) in Sunday’s series finale.