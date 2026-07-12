Josh Lowe and Denzer Guzman homer, but Angels fall short against Twins

Angels star Mike Trout hits a single in the third inning of a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday.

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Trevor Larnach homered and drove in two runs, Ryan Jeffers added a two-run double and the Minnesota Twins beat the Angels 4-2 Sunday and head into the All-Star break with eight wins in their last nine games.

Larnach’s single in the third inning scored Luke Keaschall, tying the game at 1. Jeffers followed with a double that knocked in Ryan Kreidler and Larnach, extending the lead to 3-1.

Larnach added a 405-foot solo homer to right in the eighth inning, his seventh of the season, as the Twins (48-49) won their fifth straight series.

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Voices Shaikin: ‘I don’t want any handouts.’ Amid the Angels’ drought, a starry homecoming for Mike Trout Next week’s All-Star Game takes place in Philadelphia, about 40 miles north of Mike Trout’s hometown of Millville, N.J. The Angels outfielder earned a spot in the AL’s starting lineup.

Minnesota starter Taj Bradley (9-3) worked seven innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. Andrew Morris struck out two over the last two innings and earned his third save.

Josh Lowe and Denzer Guzman hit solo home runs for the Angels (38-59). Lowe’s eighth of the season came in the second inning and Guzman added his fourth in the seventh inning.

José Soriano (8-6) allowed five hits, three earned runs and two walks in five innings.

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Up next for Angels: Host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series starting Friday.