Angels’ late comeback falls short in 10th inning walk-off loss to Giants

Angels star Mike Trout throws his bat after striking out in the seventh inning of a 7-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

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Rafael Devers homered in his first at-bat and hit a walk-off, two-run single in the 10th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 7-6 victory over the Angels on Friday night.

Casey Schmitt also homered and Luis Arraez had two hits to help the Giants end a five-game losing streak. They rallied after blowing leads of 5-1 and 6-4.

Bryce Eldridge doubled, walked and scored twice while Drew Gilbert added two hits for the Giants.

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Vaughn Grissom had two hits for the Angels, including a tying two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Angels Cardinals need only one run to defeat Angels in series finale Reid Detmers throws five scoreless inning by getting out of two jams, JJ Wetherhold hits a solo homer in the sixth for the game’s only run.

Pinch-runner Jesus Rodriguez began the 10th at second base and advanced to third on Arraez’s soft single to left. After Heliot Ramos grounded out, Bryce Eldridge walked before Devers hit a deep fly to left off Chase Silseth (3-2) that bounced on the warning track and landed in the stands.

Devers’ winning hit came moments after the Giants got a big defensive play out of center fielder Grant McCrary in the top of the 10th.

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McCrary, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the ninth, caught Wade Meckler’s fly ball in the top of the ninth then made a strong throw to third to get Grissom for an inning-ending double play.

Caleb Kilian (3-6) retired three batters for the victory.

San Francisco’s walk-off win came after the Giants bullpen spoiled Logan Webb’s chance at winning for the first time in nearly a month. Webb allowed four runs and six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Devers got San Francisco (43-60) going with an opposite field two-run home run in the first inning. Schmitt added a three-run blast in the third after the Angels (41-63) issued a two-out intentional walk to Devers.

Both home runs came against Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez.

Up next: Giants LHP Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.33 ERA) was set to face Angels RHP Ryan Johnson (2-4, 6.10) on Saturday.