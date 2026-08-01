Angels sit José Soriano with trade deadline looming, then lose to Brewers

Angels pitcher Samy Natera Jr. delivers during the seventh inning of a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium on Saturday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Brice Turang had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers finished off a 3-1 victory over the Angels on Saturday night.

The Brewers won for the fifth time in their last seven games and moved past the Dodgers for the best record in the major leagues at 69-41.

Jake Bauers hit a home run, and left-hander Robert Gasser gave up one run over five innings, while right-hander Chad Patrick (6-4) went two scoreless innings to pick up the win. Trevor Megill pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Advertisement

The Angels (42-69), who have lost five consecutive games and eight of nine, scratched right-hander José Soriano from his start as a precaution in advance of Monday’s trade deadline. The Angels used four pitchers in a bullpen game, with three going at least two innings.

Right-hander Brett Kerry gave up one run over four innings after he was recalled earlier Saturday. Left-hander Samy Natera Jr. (1-1) gave up Turang’s single in the eighth.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning when Mike Trout singled with one out and scored from first after Jorge Soler blooped a double over the head of third baseman Joey Ortiz.

Advertisement

The Brewers tied it in the fourth on a home run to center by Bauers, who has 20 in a season for the first time. His previous high was 12.

Jackson Chourio doubled with one out in the eighth inning and scored for Milwaukee. Cooper Pratt added an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI single.

Up next: Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (11-4, 1.58 ERA) was set to face the Angels right-hander Walbert Ureña (6-7, 2.70) in the series finale Sunday.