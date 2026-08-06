Zach Neto’s three-run home run lifts Angels over Orioles to salvage series finale
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BALTIMORE — Zach Neto hit a three-run home run to lift the Angels over the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 in the final game of the series on Thursday afternoon.
Wade Meckler singled on a ground ball in the third inning that was overthrown by Orioles starting pitcher Brandon Young at first, advancing him to second. Nolan Schanuel was then walked to set up Neto’s 411-foot homer that went over the center-field wall.
Schanuel hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh for Meckler to score the fourth run of the game.
Tyler O’Neill and Coby Mayo homered and Trevor Rogers took a two-hitter into the seventh as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Angels.
Angels pitcher Mitch Farris (1-3) entered the game in the fifth inning in relief of starter Ryan Johnson. Farris pitched one inning, struck out two and walked one. Johnson pitched the first 4 2/3, where he walked five and struck out one. He gave up three hits and one earned run. Samy Natera Jr. earned his second save after striking out two in the final 1 1/3 innings.
Yohel Pozo hit a solo home run in the third for the only run for the Orioles. It was his first in an Oriole uniform since coming to Baltimore after getting claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals in July.
Young (8-3) pitched 4 1/3 innings in the loss, giving up six hits. He struck out four and walked two.
Up next
The Angels have not yet named a starter for Friday as they kick off a three-game series at Miami. The Marlins will start RHP Tyler Phillips (3-5, 3.53 ERA).