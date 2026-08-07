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Angels

Mike Trout and Nolan Schanuel power Angels to win over Marlins

Angels star Mike Trout rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
Angels star Mike Trout rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday.
(Rich Storry / Getty Images)
Associated Press
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MIAMI — Mike Trout and Nolan Schanuel hit home runs for the Angels in a 4-3 win over the Marlins on Friday, sending Miami to its fourth consecutive loss.

Trout homered in the first inning to open the scoring. Trout, who turned 35 on Friday, hit a home run on his birthday for the sixth time in his 16 MLB seasons.

Josh Lowe scored when Trout reached on a fielder error by Josh Ekness and Schanuel hit a two-run shot to center field, his second home run in as many games, in the seventh.

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Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Angels

Zach Neto’s three-run home run lifts Angels over Orioles to salvage series finale

Angels pitcher Mitch Farris entered the game in the fifth inning in relief of starter Ryan Johnson and picked up the win, sriking out two and walking one in an inning of work.

Shaun Anderson (2-0) recorded the final out of the sixth and earned the win. He walked one and gave up one hit.

Owen Caissie walked to lead off the fourth, Jakub Marsee singled and Esteury Ruiz walked before Kyle Stowers drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Caissie.

Stowers added an RBI single in the sixth.

In the ninth inning, with two outs, Leo Jiménez hit an RBI single to center field to score Agustín Ramírez and make it 4-3. Javier Sanoja hit the ball off the glove of third baseman Denzer Guzman and left fielder Jose Siri’s throw home beat Jiménez to end the game. Replay review confirmed the out.

José Fermin pitched the ninth and earned his first career save. He allowed one run and three hits.

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Ekness (0-1) pitched 1⅔ innings and allowed three runs.

Up next: RHP Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 3.68 ERA) starts for the Marlins on Saturday against the Angels’ RHP Walbert Urena (7-7, 2.54).
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