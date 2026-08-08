Angels shut down by Sandy Alcantara and Marlins in loss

Angels starting pitcher Walbert Ureña delivers during the first inning of a 7-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

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Sandy Alcantara struck out eight in seven innings, becoming the Miami Marlins’ career leader in innings pitched, and Xavier Edwards had three RBIs in a 7-0 victory over the Angels on Saturday.

Alcantara (13-6) broke the record in the third, working his 1,226th inning and passing Ricky Nolasco, who pitched 1,225⅔ innings for the Marlins (59-59) from 2006-13. He gave up three hits and walked one. Reliever Pete Fairbanks struck out all three batters in the ninth to end the game.

Angels Mike Trout and Nolan Schanuel power Angels to win over Marlins Mike Trout homers on his 35th birthday and Nolan Schanuel also hits a home run for the Angels in a 4-3 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Edwards hit an RBI double as Miami took a 2-0 lead in the third, followed by Otto Lopez’s two-run single to double the Marlins’ lead. Jakob Marsee tripled to lead off the fifth, and Edwards singled to send him home.

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Griffin Conine singled and Heriberto Hernández doubled in the fifth to make it 7-0.

Angels starter Walbert Ureña (7-8) pitched the first 2⅓ innings. He gave up four hits and four earned runs. He walked three and struck out two. Brett Kerry pitched the final 5⅔ innings, striking out seven and walking one. He gave up six hits.

Up next: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-4, 7.24 ERA) will start on the mound for the Angels (45-72) in the series finale on Sunday. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.80) will start for the Marlins.