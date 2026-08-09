Pitching struggles doom Angels in blowout loss to Marlins

Angels pitching coach Mike Maddux, second from left, talks with relief pitcher Shaun Anderson, center, during the fifth inning of the Angels’ 12-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Kyle Stowers tripled, singled and drove in two runs before exiting because of left hamstring discomfort in the fifth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Angels 12-3 on Sunday.

Griffin Conine homered twice and Javier Sanoja had two singles and three RBIs for the Marlins. Miami’s Otto López had two infield singles, giving him 46 multi-hit games.

Stowers grimaced as he rounded first after his two-run single capped a six-run fifth that put the Marlins ahead 10-2. He was immediately replaced by pinch-runner Leo Jimenez.

Advertisement

Sanoja hit a two-run single and Conine added a two-run drive against Angels reliever Shaun Anderson before Stowers’ single.

Angels Angels shut down by Sandy Alcantara and Marlins in loss Sandy Alcantara struck out eight in seven innings, becoming the Miami Marlins’ career leader in innings pitched during a 7-0 victory over the Angels.

Conine went deep again with a shot over the wall in right against position player Tyler Heineman to lead off the eighth.

Michael Petersen (2-2) threw a scoreless fifth for the win. Marlins starter Ryan Gusto was pulled after four innings of two-run ball and 60 pitches. Gusto gave up three hits and struck out four.

Advertisement

The Marlins (60-59) erased a 1-0 deficit with a three-run first against Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez (3-5).

Stowers tripled and scored on a wild pitch. An errant throw to third by Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel attempting to get Xavier Edwards out allowed him to score for a 2-1 lead. Owen Caissie capped the scoring with an RBI single.

The Angels (45-73) narrowed the gap on José Siri’s solo blast in the third. Siri hit a fastball from Gusto over the wall in center for his seventh homer.

Sanoja’s RBI single in the fourth made it 4-2.

Zach Neto put the Angels on the board with a run-scoring double in the first.

Rodriguez completed four innings. The right-hander gave up four runs and four hits. He walked four and struck out eight.