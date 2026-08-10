Mike Trout’s 20th homer can’t save Angels from extra-innings loss to Rangers

Angels shortstop Zach Neto, right, throws to first base after forcing out Texas baserunner Wyatt Langford during the third inning of the Angels’ 4-1 loss in 10 innings Monday night at Angel Stadium.

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Brandon Nimmo singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Angels 4-1 on Monday night to snap a five-game road losing streak.

Texas (60-59) has won five of its last six overall and is a half-game behind AL West-leading Houston.

Nimmo and Elias Díaz each finished with two hits and an RBI.

Peyton Gray (6-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the win. Jacob Latz worked a scoreless 10th for his 23rd save.

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Luke Murphy (0-1) came on to start the 10th for the Angels. Wyatt Langford drew a leadoff walk and Corey Seager singled to load the bases. Ezequiel Duran popped out, Blake Weiman replaced Murphy and Nimmo’s line drive to right field drove in automatic runner Nicky Lopez before Jake Burger’s two-run single capped the scoring.

Mike Trout hit a 418-foot shot for the Angels (45-74), his 20th home run this season, in the first inning. The three-time AL MVP was one for two and walked three times, one intentional.

Angels right fielder Wade Meckler robbed Seager of a home run to end the seventh and preserve a 1-1 tie.

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Díaz singled to drive in Duran and make it 1-1 in the fourth.

Texas starter MacKenzie Gore struck out nine in 5⅓ innings. He allowed four hits and walked two. The 27-year-old left-hander was reinstated from paternity leave Saturday after his fiancée, Alex, gave birth to their first child.

Angels starter Reid Detmers gave up one run and had six strikeouts in six innings. He allowed three hits and walked four.

Up next: Angels RHP Ryan Johnson (2-6, 7.11 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite LHP Cody Bradford (0-0, 0.00) as the series continues.