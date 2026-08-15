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Angels

Reid Detmers throws eight shutout innings, strikes out 11 in Angels’ win over Royals

Angels pitcher Reid Detmers delivers during the first inning of a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Angels pitcher Reid Detmers delivers during the first inning of a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium on Saturday.
(William Liang / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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Reid Detmers pitched eight scoreless innings, Nolan Schanuel had an RBI single in the eighth and the Angels outlasted the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Saturday night.

Detmers (4-8) gave up two hits, no walks and struck out 11 for his first win this season at Angel Stadium, breaking an 0-5 spell and a streak of 12 games resulting in a loss or no-decision. Ben Joyce worked a hitless ninth for his second save, as the Angels (49-75) won for the fourth time in five games.

In the eighth inning, Jose Siri came on as pinch-runner after Wade Meckler walked. Siri stole second, and Schanuel brought him home on the go-ahead RBI single. Schanuel had three of the Angels’ six hits, finishing three for three.

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Nate Pearson (2-1) gave up the winning run for Kansas City (50-74). Randy Dobnak worked 5⅔ scoreless innings during his start, fanning six and giving up four hits.

Kansas City’s Jac Caglianone extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

Up next: Royals LHP Noah Cameron (6-8, 4.45 ERA) was set to face RHP Ryan Johnson (2-6, 6.71 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.

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