Royals’ Noah Cameron holds Angels to one hit in complete-game shutout

Kansas City Royals starter Noah Cameron delivers during the first inning of a 3-0 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Noah Cameron pitched a one-hitter, Michael Massey and Bobby Witt Jr. hit home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Angels 3-0 on Sunday.

Cameron (7-8) struck out eight and walked one, throwing 115 pitches in nine innings. He gave up his only hit in the seventh, when Angels first baseman Vaughn Grissom singled high over the head of Witt.

Cameron retired his first 15 batters before issuing a leadoff walk to Oswald Peraza in the sixth. Peraza advanced on Travis d’Arnaud’s groundout before Josh Lowe struck out swinging and Zach Neto bounced to second.

Advertisement

He struck out Mike Trout leading off the seventh before Grissom’s single.

Massey hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for the Royals (51-74), followed by Witt’s home run in the fifth to make it 2-0. Carter Jensen hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Ryan Johnson (2-7) pitched 5⅓ innings for the Angels (49-76), giving up five hits. He struck out four, walked two and finished with two earned runs.

Up next for the Angels: Visit the Houston Astros for a three-game series on Tuesday. RHP George Klassen (1-1, 5.52) starts for the Angels. RHP Cristian Javier (1-3, 6.68) starts for the Astros.