Rookie George Klassen pitches seven strong innings to lead Angels over Astros

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Rookie George Klassen gave up one hit in a career-high seven scoreless innings and Josh Lowe homered to lead the Angels to a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Klassen (2-1), who was making his fifth career start, also set a career mark by striking out seven. He gave up only a first inning single to Jose Altuve.

Cam Smith hit a solo homer off José Fermin with no outs in the eighth to cut the lead to 3-1. But Ben Joyce pitched a scoreless ninth to get his third save and send the AL West leaders to their third straight loss.

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Houston starter Cristian Javier (1-4) gave up five hits and two runs in four innings.

The Angels scored all three of their runs with two out for their second win in three games.

The Angels had runners on first and second with two outs in the third when an RBI single by Nolan Schanuel made it 1-0.

Lowe extended the lead to 2-0 with his shot to the seats in left field with two out in the fourth.

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The Angels got things going again with two out in the fifth when Schanuel singled to right field. Zach Neto followed with an RBI double that left them up 3-0.

Isaac Paredes walked with two out in the first before Altuve’s single, but Klassen struck out Daulton Varsho to end the inning. The Astros didn’t have another baserunner until Paredes walked to start the fourth. Klassen walked Altuve with none out in the seventh, but retired the next three batters, with two strikeouts, to end his night.