Angels suffer their seventh consecutive loss in Phillies’ sweep

Angels star Mike Trout hits an RBI double in the ninth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

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Zack Wheeler gave up one run in six strong innings, Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Sosa, whose pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth gave Philadelphia a 5-3 win Friday night, led off the seventh with a solo shot off Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi (0-5) to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead.

The Phillies added two insurance runs in the eighth on Luis Arraez’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly and Brandon Marsh’s pinch-hit RBI single for a 4-1 lead. Bryce Harper added an RBI double in the ninth for a 5-1 lead.

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Alex McFarlane threw a scoreless seventh and Orion Kerkering gave up a run on Mike Trout’s ninth-inning RBI double while recording the final four outs for his second save.

The Phillies won for the 13th time in 15 games. The Angels have lost seven straight, matching their longest losing streak of the season.

Wheeler (11-5) allowed four hits, struck out six and walked three to outduel Kikuchi, who gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking one.

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Wheeler went 0-3 with an 8.38 ERA in his previous four games and appeared headed for another shaky start when he walked Wade Meckler, hit Trout with a pitch and gave up a single to Vaughn Grissom to load the bases with no outs in the first.

But Wheeler got Moisés Ballesteros to ground into a run-scoring double play and struck out Christian Moore on three pitches to start a 5⅓-inning stretch during which he retired 16 of 19 batters.

J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer in the third to tie it at 1 for the Phillies.

Before the game, the Angels placed rookie right-hander George Klassen (2-2, 3.67 ERA) on the 15-day injured list because of left lower-back inflammation.

Up next: Angels: RHP Walbert Ureña (8-9, 2.94) will oppose Yankees RHP Elmer Rodriguez (0-2, 4.70) Monday night in Anaheim.