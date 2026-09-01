Rams owner Stan Kroenke buys the Angels, ending Arte Moreno’s troubled tenure

Rams owner Stan Kroenke has agreed to purchase the Angels, his first Major League Baseball team.

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Rams owner Stan Kroenke is buying the Angels, expanding a portfolio that spans six leagues and two continents.



Arte Moreno, MLB’s first Latino owner, faced calls from fans to sell the team as its playoff drought spanned 11 seasons.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke has agreed to buy the Angels, adding Major League Baseball to a portfolio that spans six leagues and two continents.

The deal runs through Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, Kroenke’s holding company, which also owns the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, the Colorado Rapids of MLS and Arsenal of the Premier League.

Companies tied to Kroenke also own the Rams and built SoFi Stadium and the 300-acre Hollywood Park development around it in Inglewood, a project that has grown into a sports and entertainment hub for Los Angeles County and is set to host events during the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

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The Angels deal pushes that footprint south, into Orange County’s market of more than three million people, with its own economy, corporate base and tourism draw apart from Los Angeles proper. Pairing the two teams gives KSE a year-round presence on the Southern California sports calendar.

L.A. Influential Stan Kroenke: Championship owner; Taylor Swift, Beyoncé host Stan Kroenke had a vision for bringing the NFL back to L.A.; its foundation was SoFi Stadium, which has become a cultural epicenter that extends beyond sports.

The price of the purchase was not announced. Forbes valued the Angels at $2.8 billion in March.

“The Angels are a storied franchise anchored in a great market,” Kroenke said in a statement. “We look forward to an exciting future with the Angels organization.”

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Kroenke, 79, has shown interest in buying a Southern California baseball team before. More than a decade ago, he was a backup bidder when the Dodgers sold.

“The Angels organization is pleased to announce this transaction with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment,” departing Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “The Moreno Family has been honored to steward the Angels for 23 years and we believe with KSE’s experience and success they are the best next owner for the franchise. The Angels Organization looks forward to continuing its commitment to the fans, our employees, the players and our business partners.”

Voices Shaikin: As Angels fans urge Arte Moreno to sell the team, the least he can do is try to win Arte Moreno is unlikely to sell the Angels amid steady fan protests, but he can respond by ditching veterans and giving young talent a chance.

Moreno, 80, was Major League Baseball’s first Latino owner.

His ownership of the Angels, which began on the heels of the franchise’s only World Series championship in 2002, started with the most successful decade in club history, one that featured five American League West titles and two AL Championship Series appearances from 2004-2009.

But that was followed by a dreadful decade in which the team — despite employing a pair of generational talents in two-way star Shohei Ohtani and three-time AL most valuable player Mike Trout — failed to win a playoff game and endured losing seasons from 2016-2026.

Moreno announced in August 2022 that he would explore the process of selling the franchise, only to pull the plug on any potential deal five months later, when he announced he would retain ownership of a team.

Voices For Subscribers Plaschke: Memo to Arte Moreno: Sell your fallen Angels Bill Plaschke writes that in the 23 years since Arte Moreno bought the World Series championship team, the Angels have become a punch line.

In 2023, Moreno granted an interview to Sports Illustrated, in which he explained his decision to put the Angels up for sale, then take them off the market.

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“If I’m going to stay,” Moreno said he told his wife, “I have to make a decision that we have to do better. We’re just not doing well enough.”

In 2024 and 2025, the Angels finished in last place, extending baseball’s longest playoff drought to 11 seasons. In 2026, they’re in last place again and fans have chanted during games for months, calling on Moreno to sell the team.