Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Angels

Yankees strike back, beat Angels on day Anaheim team sale is announced

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. puts a late tag on the Angels' Oswald Peraza Tuesday at Angel Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Mike DiGiovanna
By Mike DiGiovanna
Associated Press Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Spencer Jones homered and drove in three runs, Jazz Chisholm Jr. also went deep and finished with three hits, and the New York Yankees pulled away Tuesday night for a 7-3 victory over the Angels.

Jones and Chisholm launched back-to-back homers to give Gerrit Cole a 3-0 lead before even throwing a pitch in his latest return home. New York moved four games ahead of rival Boston for the top American League wild card and remained 4 1/2 games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

A day that began with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, led by Rams owner Stan Kroenke, reaching an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the Angels from owner Arte Moreno ended with the struggling Angels losing for the ninth time in 11 games.

Advertisement

Cole (8-7) gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn and John Schreiber held the Angels to one hit the rest of the way.

Mike Trout high fives teammates after scoring against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium on July 29.

Angels

‘Wherever he buys, he wins.’ Angels exuberant about Stan Kroenke buying the franchise

Mike Trout could not stop smiling, mirroring the optimism and goodwill at Angel Stadium on the day Stan Kroenke announced a deal to buy the Angels.

Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez (4-6) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking two.

The Angels trailed 4-1 when Wade Meckler, who had three hits, opened the sixth with a single. Moisés Ballesteros singled and Christian Moore sliced a two-run triple to right field that eluded a diving Jones and trimmed the deficit to 4-3.

Advertisement

Cole was pulled in favor of Headrick, who stranded Moore by striking out pinch-hitter Jose Siri and getting Oswald Peraza to fly out.

New York pushed the lead to 6-3 in the eighth when Jones walked, Chisholm singled and Trent Grisham, mired in a two-for-42 slump, fouled off two bunt attempts before hitting an RBI single. Ryan McMahon loaded the bases with a bunt single and Paul Goldschmidt hit a sacrifice fly.

Fans at Angel Stadium shout “sell the team” during the eighth inning of a game between the Angels and Athletics on May 20.
Voices
For Subscribers

Plaschke: Light the Big A! Stan Kroenke just made Angels fans big winners

Angels fans who chanted “sell the team” loudly during games this season got their wish, with Rams owner Stan Kroenke agreeing to buy it on Tuesday.

Consecutive singles by Cody Bellinger, who had three of New York’s 14 hits, Luis García Jr. and Jones made it 7-3 in the ninth.

The Yankees took a 3-0 lead in the first. Bellinger singled before Jones hit a two-run homer — his second longball in two nights — and Chisholm followed with an opposite-field shot into the left-field corner.

Ben Rice singled in the third, went to third on Bellinger’s single and scored on García’s double-play grounder for a 4-0 advantage.

The Angels pulled to 4-1 in the bottom half when Zach Neto singled, stole second and scored on Meckler’s two-out single.

Advertisement

Up next

Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (12-6, 2.09 ERA) faces LHP Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.54) in Wednesday night’s series finale.

DiGiovanna writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

AngelsSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a former sports writer at the Los Angeles Times who contributed to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981 and retired in 2025.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement