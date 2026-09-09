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Angels

Zach Neto’s three-run homer powers Angels over Red Sox

Zach Neto is congratulated after his three-run home run in the third inning Wednesday.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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BOSTON — Zach Neto hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Ryan Johnson gave up three runs over six innings and the Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 6-4 on Wednesday night to take the series.

Jose Siri added a two-run shot and Denzer Guzman a long solo homer for the Angels, who won consecutive games for the first time since taking three straight against Texas on Aug. 11-13.

Winning for just the fourth time in 15 games, the Angels won their first road series since taking two of three from Houston on Aug. 18-20.

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Roman Anthony hit a two-run homer and Wilyer Abreu a solo one for Boston, which lost the final two games after winning the opener Monday.

Coming in with a 1.67 ERA in his last six starts when he gave zero or one run five times, Johnson (4-8) breezed through his four scoreless innings, giving up two singles while his teammates built a 6-0 lead.

Jake Bennett (9-7) gave up a season-high six runs — five coming in one inning to surpass his previous high of four — and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 28: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a first inning pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

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Ben Joyce got the final three outs for his fourth save despite giving up a run.

The Angels halted Boston’s five-game winning streak Tuesday.

Neto hit his 25th of the season into the first row of Monster seats to make it 3-0. After Mike Trout doubled, Siri sent his eighth in Boston’s bullpen.

Guzman’s caromed off a billboard high above the Monster seats.

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