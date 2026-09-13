Nationals rally to complete sweep of Angels

Grayson Rodriguez tosses the ball to first to put out Washington’s Jacob Young in the fifth inning Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Daylen Lile tripled to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning, Jacob Young and Dylan Crews added RBIs and the Washington Nationals beat the Angels 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

The Angels dropped to 56-93 and must win at least seven of its last 13 games to avoid its first 100-loss season.

Washington improved to 3-61 when trailing after seven innings, sweeping the Angels for the first time.

Advertisement

Erik Tolman (1-1) threw a run-scoring wild pitch and Moisés Ballesteros hit a sacrifice fly that put the Angels ahead 4-2 in the eighth.

Yohandy Morales singled off Luke Murphy (0-3) starting the eighth and Lile triple and pinch-hitter Jorbit Vivas hit an RBI single that tied the score 4-4. Young hit a go-ahead double that chased Murphy and Crews hit a two-out RBI single.

Jack Sinclair got his first professional save, allowing Christian Moore’s run-scoring groundout.

Advertisement

Moisés Ballesteros and Zach Neto hit solo homers for the Angels. Neto matched his career best of 26 homers.