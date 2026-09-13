Nationals rally to complete sweep of Angels
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WASHINGTON — Daylen Lile tripled to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning, Jacob Young and Dylan Crews added RBIs and the Washington Nationals beat the Angels 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
The Angels dropped to 56-93 and must win at least seven of its last 13 games to avoid its first 100-loss season.
Washington improved to 3-61 when trailing after seven innings, sweeping the Angels for the first time.
Erik Tolman (1-1) threw a run-scoring wild pitch and Moisés Ballesteros hit a sacrifice fly that put the Angels ahead 4-2 in the eighth.
Yohandy Morales singled off Luke Murphy (0-3) starting the eighth and Lile triple and pinch-hitter Jorbit Vivas hit an RBI single that tied the score 4-4. Young hit a go-ahead double that chased Murphy and Crews hit a two-out RBI single.
Jack Sinclair got his first professional save, allowing Christian Moore’s run-scoring groundout.
Moisés Ballesteros and Zach Neto hit solo homers for the Angels. Neto matched his career best of 26 homers.