Wade Meckler lifts Angels to walk-off win over Twins in 10 innings

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Mike Trout hit a tying RBI single in the 10th inning, and Wade Meckler followed with a RBI single to give the Angels a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Minnesota rookie Walker Jenkins hit a two-out, two-run homer in top of the ninth for a 3-3 tie, and the Twins (71-82) took a 4-3 lead in the 10th on Brooks Lee’s RBI single.

Kody Clemens’ sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out, but Angels left-hander Blake Weiman (1-1) got Josh Bell to pop to second and, after intentionally walking pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers, struck out Royce Lewis to end the inning.

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Automatic runner Jose Siri took third on pinch-hitter Vaughn Grissom’s fly to left to open the bottom of the 10th. Zach Neto walked, Trout singled off Yoendrys Gomez (2-4) for a 4-4 tie, and Meckler singled off left-hander Kody Funderburk for the win.

The Angels (59-94) were one out away from a 3-1 victory after hard-throwing closer Ben Joyce struck out Emmanuel Rodriguez and Lewis to open the ninth, but Twins catcher Victor Caratini kept the inning alive with a single to center.

Jenkins, who entered Thursday with an .089 average and one homer in 16 big-league games, then drove a 101-mph fastball just beyond the glove of leaping center fielder Siri for a two-run shot that tied it 3-3.

Wade Meckler celebrates with Mike Trout after hitting a walk-off single in the 10th inning of the Angels’ 5-4 win Thursday over the Twins. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Minnesota’s late rally spoiled a superb start by Angels right-hander Walbert Ureña, who allowed four hits, struck out a career-high nine and walked none over seven shutout innings to lower his ERA to 2.74.

Twins starter Taj Bradley allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking one, but the right-hander gave up four of those hits in a three-run first.

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Up next: Twins LHP Connor Prielipp (5-7, 5.24 ERA) was set to face Angels RHP Grayson Rodriguez (4-7, 6.10) on Friday night.