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Angels

Angels come up empty with bases loaded in shutout loss to Twins

Vaughn Grissom reacts after flying out with the bases loaded during the Angels' loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Vaughn Grissom reacts after flying out with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning during the Angels’ 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium on Friday night.
(William Liang / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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Connor Prielipp gave up two hits in a season-high seven innings and fellow rookie Walker Jenkins homered to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Angels on Friday night.

Prielipp (6-7) struck out eight and walked two in his 21st start, throwing 60 of 92 pitches for strikes to help the Twins (72-82) even the four-game series at one apiece. The left-hander is 3-0 in four September starts.

Tommy Nance escaped a jam in the eighth and Travis Adams retired the side in order in the ninth for his third save.

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ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 17, 2026: Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler.

Angels

Wade Meckler lifts Angels to walk-off win over Twins in 10 innings

Mike Trout hits a tying RBI single in the 10th inning, and Wade Meckler follows with an RBI single to give the Angels a 5-4 victory over the Twins.

Ryan Jeffers had a sacrifice fly off Grayson Rodriguez (4-8), and Josh Bell singled in a run to give the Twins a 2-0 lead in the first.

Jenkins homered for the third time in his first 52 at-bats to make it 3-0 in the seventh. The center fielder had three of Minnesota’s nine hits.

The Angels loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth against Nance but came up empty. The right-hander struck out Mike Trout and pinch-hitter Josh Lowe — both swinging — before retiring Vaughn Grissom on a flyout to left field.

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Rodriguez permitted three runs on eight hits over 6⅔ innings. Sammy Peralta retired four of the five batters he faced and rookie Luke Murphy pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Angels (59-95) won the opener 5-4 on Wade Meckler’s walk-off single in the 10th.

Up next: Twins RHP Joe Ryan (6-10, 3.84 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Angels LHP Reid Detmers (6-8, 3.36).

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