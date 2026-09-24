Christian Moore leads the way as Angels defeat the Athletics

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Christian Moore hit a two-run double and had three RBIs, Bryce Teodosio drove in two runs, and the Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night.

Moore’s RBI single in the second gave the Angels a 1-0 lead, and Teodosio’s one-run groundout pulled the Angels within 3-2 in the fifth before Zach Neto drove in the tying run.

Moore plated two more runs in the sixth with a double to put the Angels back on top for good, 5-4. Teodosio capped the scoring with an RBI single in the eighth.

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The Angels are still at 98 losses with three games remaining as they attempt to avoid losing 100 games for the first time in franchise history.

Grayson Rodriguez (5-8) gave up four runs and five hits over five innings in his final start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA with 49 strikeouts over his final 10 starts. Ryan Watson picked up his fourth save of the year with a hitless ninth after Sammy Peralta worked three scoreless innings of relief.

Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run homer for Seattle in the second, and Leo Rivas extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single. J.P. Crawford scored the Mariners’ final run on a wild pitch.

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Bryan Woo (12-10) surrendered five runs off seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of work for Seattle to go with eight strikeouts.