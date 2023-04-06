LA Times Today: UCLA’s Atonio Mafi 2023 NFL draft diary

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The NFL draft is April 27 and many college players dream of hearing their name called. That includes UCLA offensive lineman Atonio Mafi.



Mafi has been sharing his journey about the transition from college to the NFL by writing a weekly diary for the L.A. Times.