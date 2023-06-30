LA Times Today: How boxer Seniesa Estrada became the role model she never had
Since its brief heyday in the ‘90s, women’s boxing has largely been absent from the national spotlight — but that is starting to change. In recent years, a massive influx of talented female fighters is elevating the sport to new heights.
East L.A. native Seniesa Estrada is one such talent. The 31-year-old is currently 24-0 and holds two world titles.
