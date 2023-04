LA Times Today: Overhyped and underrated? An inside look at Bronny James’ senior season

Bronny James has been under the basketball microscope since he was just 10 years old. Being the eldest son of LeBron will bring that kind of scrutiny.Last week, Bronny wrapped up his high school career by scoring 15 points in the McDonald’s All-American game.L.A. Times reporter Luca Evans chronicled James’ senior year and found out he’s great in his own way. But will that be enough to quiet the critics?