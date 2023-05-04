LA Times Today: Heisman Trophy to best college QB ever? For Caleb Williams, the journey has begun

USC football recently wrapped up its spring game and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams threw only two passes in limited action. Fans will now have to wait until the season opener on August 26 to get a firsthand look at the star quarterback.



L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke writes that Williams has the potential to be one of the best QBs ever.