Chargers vs. Cardinals: Live updates, start time, odds and how to watch

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Chargers aim for a Super Bowl title amid key injuries and a brutal schedule
After a 2025 season in which their offensive line disintegrated before their eyes, the Chargers had every reason to believe this would be a bounce-back year. They thought they could build a fortress around quarterback Justin Herbert, providing him an airtight pocket to pick apart defenses.
Already, that line is beginning to crumble.
Tyler Biadasz, the talented center they signed to a three-year, $30-million deal in March, suffered a knee injury in training camp and is done for the year. Rookie Jake Slaughter moves to that critical spot, and although the second-round pick played that position in college, the Chargers were hoping to start him at guard.
Meanwhile, left tackle Rashawn Slater, who missed all of last season after sustaining a knee injury in training camp, was sidelined for much of August because of a flare-up to that same knee.
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Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction
Jim Harbaugh wants his teams to finish seasons the way they start them.
If the Chargers do that, they’re going all the way.
Counting his four seasons with San Francisco, Harbaugh is 6-0 in NFL season debuts as a head coach. That’s tied for the most opening victories without a loss in league history.
“It’s September. It’s time to play our first game,” Harbaugh told reporters this week. “And I support no cause, foreign or domestic, other than the greatness of the Los Angeles Chargers.”