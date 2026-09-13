Chargers vs. Cardinals: Live updates, start time, odds and how to watch

Chargers aim for a Super Bowl title amid key injuries and a brutal schedule

After a 2025 season in which their offensive line disintegrated before their eyes, the Chargers had every reason to believe this would be a bounce-back year. They thought they could build a fortress around quarterback Justin Herbert, providing him an airtight pocket to pick apart defenses.

Already, that line is beginning to crumble.

Tyler Biadasz, the talented center they signed to a three-year, $30-million deal in March, suffered a knee injury in training camp and is done for the year. Rookie Jake Slaughter moves to that critical spot, and although the second-round pick played that position in college, the Chargers were hoping to start him at guard.

Meanwhile, left tackle Rashawn Slater, who missed all of last season after sustaining a knee injury in training camp, was sidelined for much of August because of a flare-up to that same knee.