‘It hurts the soul.’ Justin Herbert sacked eight times as Chargers fall to 0-8

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the second half of the Chargers’ 44-22 loss to the Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

In the wildly unpredictable NFL, the Chargers have emerged as a rare sure bet.

They’re going to play. And they’re going to lose.

It happened again Sunday when they fell at home to Houston, 44-22, in their most lopsided loss of the season. Before a half-filled SoFi Stadium, where secondary-market ticket prices dipped below $15, the Chargers dropped to 0-8.