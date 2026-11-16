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‘It hurts the soul.’ Justin Herbert sacked eight times as Chargers fall to 0-8
In the wildly unpredictable NFL, the Chargers have emerged as a rare sure bet.
They’re going to play. And they’re going to lose.
It happened again Sunday when they fell at home to Houston, 44-22, in their most lopsided loss of the season. Before a half-filled SoFi Stadium, where secondary-market ticket prices dipped below $15, the Chargers dropped to 0-8.
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Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, start time, prediction and betting odds
The hunt continues.
It’s November, and the Chargers are still searching for their first victory, all while inching closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.
The NFL would have liked to flex out of Monday night’s game at Baltimore — with the league’s only winless team playing at the Ravens, who have lost four in a row — but it’s too early in the season to swap out those games.
So the Chargers will be in the national spotlight, looking to finally find their groove and quiet talk they could be the first team to finish 0-17. This chance comes against their former defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, now first-year head coach in Baltimore.