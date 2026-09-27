Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Commentary: Mike McDaniel’s complicated scheme is turning Chargers’ offense into a disaster

Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel stands on the sideline during the second quarter of a 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Be careful what you wish for when you’re wishing for a new offensive coordinator.

Chargers fans were so over Greg Roman. Anything would be better than his run-heavy scheme stunting quarterback Justin Herbert’s anticipated ascension. Anyone would be preferable to the man holding the reins while the Chargers scored just three points in last season’s wild-card loss to the New England Patriots, after which Roman was fired.

Anyone such as, say, former Miami Dolphins coach and purported offensive guru Mike McDaniel?

Yeah?

About that.

Somehow, after just two games, the Chargers’ offense under McDaniel has Bolts fans wishing anyone else was running the show. Roman included.