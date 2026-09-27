Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

- Share via
Commentary: Mike McDaniel’s complicated scheme is turning Chargers’ offense into a disaster
Be careful what you wish for when you’re wishing for a new offensive coordinator.
Chargers fans were so over Greg Roman. Anything would be better than his run-heavy scheme stunting quarterback Justin Herbert’s anticipated ascension. Anyone would be preferable to the man holding the reins while the Chargers scored just three points in last season’s wild-card loss to the New England Patriots, after which Roman was fired.
Anyone such as, say, former Miami Dolphins coach and purported offensive guru Mike McDaniel?
Yeah?
About that.
Somehow, after just two games, the Chargers’ offense under McDaniel has Bolts fans wishing anyone else was running the show. Roman included.
- Share via
Recap: Six fumbles, zero excuses. Chargers frustrated by blunder-filled loss to Raiders
Once is a hiccup.
Twice is a habit.
Maybe this is what the Chargers are — lurching, sputtering and unable to consistently move the football, despite an offensive overhaul packed with lofty expectations.
Just as they did in their abysmal season opener, the Chargers struggled at home Sunday and failed to establish a rhythm on their way to a 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Share via
Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The undefeated Buffalo Bills are preparing for their second game at their just-opened Highmark Stadium.
The winless Chargers, meanwhile, are hoping they have discovered their low mark.
They are 0-2 for the first time in the head coaching career of Jim Harbaugh, including both his college and pro jobs. What’s more, they’re at risk of dropping to 0-3 for the first time since 2017, their first season after relocating to Los Angeles.
That was the sixth 0-3 start in the history of the Chargers franchise, and the previous two times — 2000 and 2003 — the club wound up with the No. 1 overall pick.