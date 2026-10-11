Chargers vs. Broncos live updates, how to watch, odds and start time

Injury-riddled Chargers turning to rookies to help give their season some life

Chargers rookie offensive lineman Jake Slaughter helps up quarterback Justin Herbert during a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 20 at SoFi Stadium.

The rash of offensive line injuries that were a scourge for the Chargers last season have returned, complicating an already dismal situation for a team seeking its first win of the season Sunday against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

Left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) and his replacement, Trey Pipkins III (knee), are out. Right tackle Joe Alt is out with a neck injury and left tackle Rashawn Slater was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a high-ankle sprain. Reserve guard Trevor Penning also won’t play because of a concussion.

That leaves right guard Cole Strange, a fifth-year veteran, likely starting alongside four rookies: left tackle Logan Taylor, left guard Jake Slaughter, center Jacob Spomer and right tackle Travis Burke. This unit finished the Chargers’ final 11 offensive snaps in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week.