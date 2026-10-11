Chargers vs. Broncos live updates, how to watch, odds and start time

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Injury-riddled Chargers turning to rookies to help give their season some life
The rash of offensive line injuries that were a scourge for the Chargers last season have returned, complicating an already dismal situation for a team seeking its first win of the season Sunday against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
Left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) and his replacement, Trey Pipkins III (knee), are out. Right tackle Joe Alt is out with a neck injury and left tackle Rashawn Slater was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a high-ankle sprain. Reserve guard Trevor Penning also won’t play because of a concussion.
That leaves right guard Cole Strange, a fifth-year veteran, likely starting alongside four rookies: left tackle Logan Taylor, left guard Jake Slaughter, center Jacob Spomer and right tackle Travis Burke. This unit finished the Chargers’ final 11 offensive snaps in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week.
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On hot seat, Jim Harbaugh backs Mike McDaniel again after Chargers fall to 0-4
SEATTLE — Freakish start, familiar finish.
The first NFL game to open with back-to-back interceptions ended Sunday with another loss by the Chargers, who are 0-4 and still searching for answers.
The 30-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks didn’t feel as close as the final score suggests, as quarterback Justin Herbert took a beating — including some hits that were flagged — and now is surrounded by the walking wounded.
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NFL Week 5 picks: 49ers defeat Seahawks; Rams prevail over Bills
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 5 of the NFL season.
All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Last week, Farmer posted an 11-5 (.688) record. Through the first four weeks of the season, he is 37-27 (.578).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 4 would have been 9-7 (.563). For the season, his record against the spread is 25-39 (.391).
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Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
The Chargers are still looking for their first win. To find it, they need to locate an offense that for the first month of the NFL season has been missing in action.
That won’t be easy against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Broncos held San Francisco to three points in the first seven drives last week, although the 49ers got traction in the second half, thanks in part to injuries to Denver cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss.