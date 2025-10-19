Chargers vs. Colts live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Week 6 recap: Justin Herbert escapes from the clutches of defeat against Dolphins

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert avoids being sacked by Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. during the second half of the Chargers’ 29-27 win Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The play will live on a loop in Jim Harbaugh’s mind.

Thirty-four seconds left. The Chargers trailing by a point and needing 20 yards to get into range for a field goal. Justin Herbert drops back under heavy pressure from his right side, and suddenly has Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips hanging on his torso like a 260-pound Hula-Hoop.

The quarterback — in what his coach would call a “Hercules” move — twisted free of a sure sack and completed a short pass to Ladd McConkey, who shook a defender with an ankle-snapping juke and picked up 42 yards before running out of bounds at the 17.

It wasn’t just the signature moment of a 29-27 victory over the Dolphins — cemented by Cameron Dicker’s fifth field goal of the day — but a Houdini-like escape from a third loss in a row.