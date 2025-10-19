Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Colts

Chargers vs. Colts live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to earn an important win over a strong Daniel Jones-led Indianapolis Colts team at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT.

By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Week 6 recap: Justin Herbert escapes from the clutches of defeat against Dolphins

By Sam Farmer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The play will live on a loop in Jim Harbaugh’s mind.

Thirty-four seconds left. The Chargers trailing by a point and needing 20 yards to get into range for a field goal. Justin Herbert drops back under heavy pressure from his right side, and suddenly has Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips hanging on his torso like a 260-pound Hula-Hoop.

The quarterback — in what his coach would call a “Hercules” move — twisted free of a sure sack and completed a short pass to Ladd McConkey, who shook a defender with an ankle-snapping juke and picked up 42 yards before running out of bounds at the 17.

It wasn’t just the signature moment of a 29-27 victory over the Dolphins — cemented by Cameron Dicker’s fifth field goal of the day — but a Houdini-like escape from a third loss in a row.

Chargers vs. Colts: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Sam Farmer

There used to be some classic Colts-Chargers games, back when it was Peyton Manning versus Philip Rivers.

Now, the next generation of quarterbacks, Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert, are capable of putting on a show. The Colts are 5-1 and Jones is redefining his career, definitely a comeback player of the year candidate.

Herbert has made some heroic plays for the Chargers, including his Houdini-like escape from a would-be sack down the stretch at Miami last week, and toss to Ladd McConkey for a huge gain on a do-or-die drive.

